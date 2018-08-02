Saddam Hussein: My part in his downfall

When they dimmed the lights on the plane to Kuwait, the soldiers nodded off to sleep or talked quietly. I continued to stare at them, just glad to be in their company. Old-timers, who were hanging on to get their pension, were grumbling. Those with families looked nervous. But the younger soldiers like me, who were off to battle for the first time, were buzzing. This was going to be the greatest adventure of my life. Our training had made war seem so wholesome. We’d run across endless fields in Essex, laughing as we dived for cover on the cry of “down” and came up with mouths full of grass. We’d sit up all night in the foxholes we’d dug in the cold, hard Salisbury soil, making cups of tea because that’s what the British do to fill time. None of my buddies expected to die. I felt bullet proof.

We landed in Kuwait and were bussed to enormous hangars next to the airport, where we waited for our vehicles to arrive. Compared with the Americans, we were under-equipped and ill-prepared. Our camouflage was designed for the verdant English countryside. There wasn’t enough body armour to go round. When our Land Rovers showed up, they were still green. Someone found a carwash, filled it up with sand-coloured paint and hosed them up and down. At the same time, we were worried about the Americans’ propensity for friendly fire. To warn trigger-happy pilots, soldiers pinned enormous Union Jacks on their roofs and bonnets, which made me wonder why they’d bothered to camouflage their rides in the first place.

I was attached to the US Marines. Our task was to defuse mines, allowing the Americans to race up the road to Baghdad. It was clear they were ready. Every soldier had desert uniforms and night-vision scopes (we had to share ours around). They boasted that 900 shells had been allocated for each target and that a hill surmounted with an Iraqi observation post could expect to have 20 metres blasted off the top. Talk like this made them seem slightly unhinged but it also gave us confidence that the war would be a cinch.

Then there was the food. American rations were about three times the size of ours. They had peanut butter, ice-cream on tap and so much cereal that it seemed as if Kellogg’s was the primary sponsor of the US Army. All we had to offer was old-school memorabilia such as cap badges and stable belts, which we would trade for things we really ought to have been equipped with, like tents.

Over the course of five or six weeks, we inched towards the Iraqi border. As we got closer, the bombs began to fall. We presumed that Saddam Hussein had chemical weapons, so we spent all day and all night in boots and thick charcoal-lined camouflage suits that would neutralise nerve agents. We got so used to these frequent attacks that at night, when the sirens woke us, we’d groggily pull on our gas masks and fall asleep again.

The more time I spent with the American soldiers, the more they appeared both ludicrous and inspirational. I met an overweight marine whose only job was filling up Humvees with diesel. He carried out his duties wearing four serious-looking knives strapped across his chest. I once asked him why he needed these. “I’m done with the hors d’oeuvres,” he said. “Bring me the main course.” The Yanks came into their own at roll call. On one occasion, a sergeant failed to get a response after calling out a couple of names. “Where are they?” he cried. “Where the fuck are they? If I was handing out blow jobs and pay cheques they’d be here.” We turned up at 7am each morning, just to hear what his banter would be like.

But the Americans also seemed committed and purposeful. They genuinely believed in service. Just before we invaded, we lined up with hundreds of American troops while a general walked up and down the ranks, asking each soldier his name, asking who was waiting for him back home and exhorting him to fuck these people up so we could all get out.

On the night of March 21st 2003, we crossed the border at Umm Qasr. We drove through the night without our lights on. Our mouths were filled with the taste of exhilaration and burning oil. The Iraqis had dug trenches, filled them with petrol and set them alight, in the hope that the white devils would plunge into them and be consumed by flames. This feature made them easy to spot and circumnavigate. Next to me sat a soldier we called Taff. He was anxious – he had left behind a wife and young son – and this manifested itself in his annoyance that I was so untroubled. As we drove deeper into Iraq, he asked me to shoot him if Iraqi soldiers rushed the vehicle. I refused and suggested that we would be better turning our weapons on the enemy. “Shoot me,” he insisted. “What would happen then?” I asked. “I’d have to shoot myself. Which is hard with a fucking rifle.” We argued back and forth until we realised the absurdity of the debate and fell about laughing.

Our first encounter with Iraqis came shortly after. A water bowser was trundling across our position from left to right. Instinctively, we suspected a suicide-bomber. Four of us leapt up and ran towards it: better that we were killed than our whole unit. We stopped as we drew close to them. I took off my helmet and body armour, handed my rifle to a US Marine. “If they come for me, shoot them,” I said and walked towards the people driving the bowser.

I had started learning Arabic in Kuwait. I could say “asalaam aleikum” and make basic small talk: “Is this a minefield?”; “Have you seen any insurgents?”; “I’m not going to shoot you.” You can achieve an enormous amount, I discovered, by reading expressions and drawing shapes in the sand and enthusiastically waving your hands. In this instance I worked out enough to see that the family didn’t want to kill us. They had lost their house in the bombing and we managed to find them shelter. (At other times, my basic Arabic was less clear: at one point a man thought that I was encouraging him to let his dog run across a minefield; fortunately, the dog avoided being blown up.)

The Americans ripped through the country, wired on rock music and pills. We moved more slowly, taking care to defuse or destroy the mines and booby-traps that were laid for us. On March 23rd we heard that one of the bomb-disposal teams had been ambushed. Two soldiers escaped and told how rocket-propelled grenades had easily punched through the soft skins of their Land Rovers. But two other soldiers were missing. One was Simon, a veteran, who I remembered holding a rifle in the air and telling us to keep ours clean, because “these are our passports home”. The other was my mate Luke.

Soldiers from the Black Watch regiment went out straight away, kicking down doors and shaking people up. The next day out on patrol, time seemed to slow down agonisingly. People grew fidgety. Lots of us had never been shot at before, let alone had a friend who was missing in action. Some began to check in on their comrades. “If they come for us, are you going to shoot at them?” one soldier asked me. When we got back to base, the disappearances were all we talked about. We were even more worried when we heard the Black Watch hadn’t turned up anything. By the second day, we were just waiting to hear that they were dead. I’d been told back in Burnley that only Muslims went to heaven but I hoped Luke would be able to charm his way in.

When my commanding officer told me to rally the troops, I knew it only meant one thing. The bodies of Luke and Simon had been discovered and it was clear that they’d been tortured. The last time I’d seen Luke was in Kuwait, as we stood side by side painting Land Rovers yellow. War had seemed like it would be fun and games. Adventure. Heroics. Now we realised it was real. And how vulnerable we were.

Luke and Simon were sent off on a warm night at an airfield in Kuwait. We went on parade. The padre – our unit’s priest – led a service. “The Last Post” was played and then the two bodies were carried on the shoulders of their friends up the ramp of the awaiting Hercules. I didn’t read many books at the time, but on the photo of Luke I kept in my diary, I wrote out a quotation from T.E. Lawrence: “We pay for these things too much in honour and in innocent lives.”

After the service, some Brits started chatting up a group of newly arrived female soldiers from America. A couple managed to impress them with their war stories and took them off to a jeep that was soon bouncing up and down merrily on its suspension. It was what Luke would have wanted. But this love nest, it transpired, had been made in the padre’s Land Rover. Those who drove back with him did so in a fug of stale sex and disapproval.