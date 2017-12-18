The art of gentling

As the Arizonan sun begins to rise, Brian Tierce guides a bay gelding into a round pen and closes the steel gate behind them. Tierce, thick-necked with grey-blue eyes, leads his charge to the centre of the pen and picks up a Styrofoam saddle pad he had left in the dirt earlier. He holds the pad forward and the gelding, named Obi Wan after the Jedi Master in “Star Wars”, sniffs it suspiciously. Suddenly frightened, the horse snorts and strains his neck away. Tierce lowers the pad to his side and says soothingly: “It’s okay, boy. You’re okay.” He waits for a full minute, watching to see if Obi’s head sinks into a more relaxed position. When it does, Tierce tries again, gently sliding the pad down the horse’s muzzle and across his cheeks. He explains: “He’s never had this on him, ever. I could probably get this on him today – the saddle. But I’m not trying to put the saddle on the horse; I’m trying to get the horse to accept the saddle.”

Patience and tenderness are new traits for Tierce, who is 50 years old and serving the final months of a seven-year sentence at Arizona’s state prison complex in Florence for assaulting his ex-girlfriend while high on methamphetamine. “I’ve been in the system my whole life, you know. I was probably given up for incorrigible when I was about five.” At that age Tierce would sneak out of the window of his home in Phoenix to roam the streets with older friends, returning late at night. His father had walked out when he was young; his mom had polio and two other kids. “She was scared to death. She had to do something – she couldn’t control me,” he says flatly. He was placed in a group home for troubled youngsters, where he suffered physical and sexual abuse throughout his childhood. At 18, finally independent, he found meth, and spent 21 of the next 32 years in a jail cell, mostly on drug-related charges.

Tierce’s current sentence – his fifth – has been the most agreeable. In many states, including Arizona, all prisoners who are physically able to must work by law. While other inmates at the Florence complex toil in the prison slop hall, harvest tilapia on the prison fish farm or tinker with broken prison vehicles, Tierce is one of about 20 who spend their weekdays outside, training mustangs as part of the prison’s Wild Horse Inmate Programme ( WHIP ).

The first WHIP was launched in Cañon City, Colorado, in 1986 as a collaboration between the Bureau of Land Management ( BLM ), the arm of the federal government that manages America’s wild mustangs, and Colorado’s Department of Corrections. It was conceived as a way to reduce prisoner idleness and defray the cost of incarceration while making use of wild horses. The success of the Colorado initiative inspired prisons in Nevada, Wyoming, Kan­sas and Arizona to start similar programmes. Florence launched its WHIP in 2012.

Except for the tall concertina fence that encloses it, the complex looks much like any scruffy horse stable. There is a round pen large enough for a horse to circle in about 20 strides, a shed filled with saddles and bridles, stalls topped with corrugated metal to shield the horses from the desert sun, and a large grass-and-dirt riding ring sprinkled with drainage tubes and other bits and bobs that have been recycled as obstacles.

Dressed in bright-orange Arizona Department of Corrections scrubs, the inmates enrolled in the programme – who include a mechanic with a penchant for stealing classic-car parts, a native American with several DUI charges and a 23-year-old who was arrested for armed robbery aged 17 – are shuttled to the complex on a white school bus every morning at six. To mask the howling from the adjacent kennels, where corrections officers train dogs to chase down would-be fugitives, the men switch on an old radio, tuned to a country-music station, and crank up the volume. With the crooning of Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley as a soundtrack, the prisoners fetch their assigned horses and begin brushing the dirt from their coats and removing the manure from their hooves.

Potential weapons abound – ropes, iron hoof picks, welding materials that prisoners use to construct new stalls. Those convicted of more serious crimes must have constant supervision, but the low-level drug offenders, drunk drivers and petty thieves roam around the large complex at will. It is a welcome respite from the claustrophobia of their cells. At last count in June 2017, the north unit of Florence Prison, where most of the WHIP participants stay, was at full capacity. Such cramped quarters tend to invite violence and misery: Arizona’s Department of Corrections counted 2,074 inmate-on-inmate fights in their prisons during the fiscal year ending June 30th, as well as 763 attempts at self-harm, including cutting, hanging and blunt force.

“I come out here and get off the yard, and I get peace,” says Tierce, leading Obi out of the round pen to take a break. He gestures in the direction of his cellblock. “It’s chaos in there.”

America has the largest prison population in the world and the second-highest incarceration rate (only tiny Seychelles, with 735 prisoners in 2014, locks up a larger proportion of its population). Due in large part to changes in sentencing law and policy – being “tough on crime” is a proven vote-winner – the incarceration rate rose five-fold between 1970 and 2008. In the years that followed, in a rare bi-partisan initiative, state governments and the federal government sought to reduce their respective prison populations with modest success. Through measures that included drug-sentencing reforms and changes to how parole violations are dealt with, America’s imprisonment rate fell by 8% between 2010 and 2015. A directive issued by the Obama administration that discouraged prosecutors from pursuing maximum sentences for non-violent offenders led to a 10% decrease in the population of federal prisoners. By 2014, there were just over 2.2m prisoners, down from 2.3m in 2008.

But federal prison numbers may soon swell again. In May, Jeff Sessions, the American attorney general, overturned the Obama-era policy and ordered prosecutors to seek the harshest punishment allowed by the law for drug-related offences. The budget proposed by the Department of Justice for 2018 predicted a rise in the federal prison population which, advocates fear, will chill attempts at the state level to reduce incarceration. A tightening of funds has coincided with a shortage of corrections officers in many states and that, in turn, has pushed attempts at rehabilitation down the food chain. “Basically, in Oklahoma, we’re just warehousing people in prison,” Bobby Cleveland, a Republican state representative recently told the New York Times. “We’re not trying to rehabilitate anybody because of budget constraints.” This led to the closure of a money-losing WHIP initiative in Utah in 2014. But the Arizona programme, which breaks even financially, seems safe for now. “Even if it were to start losing money we would probably keep it limping along longer than a normal business would,” says Clark DesSoye, the marketing director for Arizona Correctional Industries, which oversees the WHIP for the Arizona Department of Corrections. “Our main prerogative is to make sure inmates have jobs.”