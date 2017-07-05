The battle for Laikipia

That’s partly because increasing prosperity has boosted the demand for cattle, so the price has risen and – until the drought – they had proved a good investment. But it is also because the Samburu love their animals. I asked Gerald Ellai, a man in Archer’s Post, a small town at the edge of Samburu county, whether it was boring to watch them graze all day. “It is not boring at all!” he exclaimed. “To see those animals grazing well is the best feeling in the world.”

But in Samburu county, as across Africa, the population – of both people and cattle – is growing at a terrific pace, while pasture is in decline. As more animals roam the parched landscape, the grass scarcely has time to recover before it is eaten up.

When the rains are sparse in Laikipia, ranchers like Dodds sell their surplus cattle so as not to overgraze their pasture. That’s because their main asset is land. The pastoralists’ main asset is cattle, and selling cows is a desperate measure. Now, especially, is not a good time to sell. When I asked Letipia if he had considered selling his cows, he gestured at the bush and responded, “who to?” Ronte Lemarapa, a 52-year-old Samburu in Archer’s Post, sporting a cowboy hat, explained the logic to me. “The market is not a good market now. If you have a big beautiful bull you have raised for 20 years, and you try to sell now, they will tell you 10,000 shillings” – about $100. “In a good market, it would be worth 70,000.”

Rather than sell at the bottom of the market, herders strike out, looking for grass and water. And their best hope is to go south, to Laikipia’s green ranches.

The villain of the piece, in the eyes of the ranchers at least, is Mathew Lempurkel, the MP for Laikipia North, himself a Samburu and a pastoralist. A general election is due in August, and Lempurkel, a member of the opposition alliance, faces a tight re-election battle. In Laikipia he is accused of inciting people from his tribe to move on to the plateau, seize land for their cows and register to vote. Speaking to me on the phone, he denied he was stoking the flames. “This drought is a natural disaster.” But he quickly sided with the pastoralists. Of the white farmers, he said: “this is not their land.” He blamed the police for provoking the conflict. “If the government becomes a threat, the people have to protect themselves.” A week or so after I talked to him, he was arrested on charges of inciting violence.

Incitement works not only because people are desperate to find pasture for their cows, but also because traditional authority among pastoralists has broken down. Elders, who once negotiated grazing rights with their neighbours in times of drought, are now ignored by smartphone-wielding teenagers who get their orders from Whats­App. Another Samburu politician, Fabian Lolosoli, a member of the Samburu county assembly, was frank about how it works. “Politicians, and unfortunately I am one of them, are not good people,” he told me over a beer. “We are the ones who fund violence. And these guys fighting, they are not the beneficiaries. We politicians, we sit around and have sodas together, and meanwhile they are slaughtering each other. It doesn’t make sense.” Kenyan politics is fiercely competitive – and, says Lolosoli, politicians who don’t use every trick available don’t get re-elected.