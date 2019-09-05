The last of the great explorers

Six months later, I boarded the Pressure Drop in Tonga, in the South Pacific. By then the expedition had already completed four of the five deeps. They had overcome icebergs and roaring seas to dive the South Sandwich Trench in the Southern Ocean. In April the Limiting Factor became the first manned vessel to explore the Java Trench in the Indian Ocean, 7,192 metres down. (The Indonesian government refused to grant a dive permit, so the ship turned off its tracking beacons, went dark and dived anyway.) In May, Vescovo had beaten James Cameron’s all-time depth record, reaching 10,928 metres in the Pacific’s Challenger Deep.

In the submarine hangar the Triton crew were working on the Limiting Factor. Suspended in its steel cradle, the submersible looked like a spacecraft, every line designed for efficient vertical travel. The outer flotation hull was scratched and dented, scars from more than two-dozen dives. “This thing takes more abuse than the space shuttle,” said Kelvin McGee, the sub’s stout, irrepressible operations manager, patting the side proudly.

Another engineer, drenched in oil, was repairing the robotic arm. “You can’t step into Walmart and buy those parts,” said Lahey. “Everything has to be made, designed, tested.” The titanium for the crew compartment was 9cm thick, he explained, milled to a 99.933% perfect sphere to evenly distribute pressure. The tolerances were so fine that the forge in LA had to develop a new manufacturing method. Any less could risk structural weakness and a fatal implosion.

When Vescovo first contacted Triton in 2015, he just wanted something basic: “a vehicle that could get to the bottom and back up”. Lahey convinced him to add a second seat and the robotic arm which, though it increased the price considerably, would make the sub an asset for deep-ocean science by enabling researchers to collect geological and biological samples from the trench floor. It would also make the sub more attractive to eventual buyers once the expedition was over. “This is not a one-shot craft,” Lahey told me. “It wasn’t intended to do Victor’s hero dives” – as several of the crew sarcastically called them – “and then be retired to a museum.”

Scrambled or fried? An egg-yolk jellyfish at 300 metres

Lahey has spent his life in the water: first as a commercial diver, then as a sub pilot, finally as an engineer. He has seen manned submarines fall out of favour in oceanography, with the rise of underwater drones. But for Lahey, drones offer a superficial experience of ocean life. “Imagine doing your bird-watching through a drone,” he said dismissively. Being in a submarine, floating over a reef, he said, “changes you. It’s quiet, it’s peaceful. There’s beautiful colours, it’s teeming with life. It really is sublime.”

There was a hum of motors. The arm was working again. “That’s fucking beautiful! An extra ration of rum for you this evening,” Lahey said.

The engineer smiled. “Oh, I’m drinking a bottle tonight!”

By then the expedition had become a tight-knit operation. The crew had bonded over months at sea (“One great big dysfunctional family!” Lahey joked) and at mealtimes they would tell war stories: memorable dives, previous expeditions, near misses. Vescovo talked about Everest or his tours in the navy reserves. At times it seemed as though he saw those as his true career, and investment as the hobby.

Each dive began in the same way: Vescovo would wake before dawn, don his blue flight suit, pack his usual lunch – a tuna sandwich, a Coke and crisps – and climb down the narrow chute into the cockpit, before launching into the darkness. Descent and ascent took up to four hours each way. There was no toilet, only a bottle (“or as we pilots like to call them, ‘range extenders’”). To stave off boredom between communications checks, Vescovo watched films or history documentaries on his phone. But once at depth he barely had time to appreciate his surroundings. “When you’re at the bottom, a minute feels like ten seconds. When you’re on the way up, a minute feels like 20 minutes,” he said.

He no longer worried about his own safety. “It’s a titanium sphere that’s bolted together. It would take God himself to try and crack that thing,” Vescovo said. “The most dangerous thing would be if there is some major collision and pieces of the foam sheared off. Then all of a sudden, I’m negatively buoyant and I can’t get back up. But the possibility is just so remote.”

After each dive Jamieson fell into a routine: empty the landers’ traps, photograph and measure each specimen – “length it, weight it, sex it” – and take white-tissue samples, before freezing them. Deep-sea crustaceans have evolved for Hadal depths and pressures, so “on the surface, they’re basically cooking”.

The Hadal Zone makes up less than 1% of the ocean by area, but, viewed in cross-section, it accounts for almost half the depth. “And it gets ignored,” Jamieson said. Maps decorated the walls of his office, a narrow room just off mission control. On a shelf lay two rubber ducks, from his son back home in Scotland. He showed me some videos from the deeps. The footage was full of life: in Java, thousands of tiny translucent sea cucumbers grazed in the sand like cattle. Fish swarmed the landers’ bait traps. “Other than tropical lagoons, where else do you see such abundance?” Jamieson marvelled.

With the expedition approaching its final leg, the emotional highs of the early accomplishments had faded and left a slight sense of regret. The Challenger dives had made headlines worldwide. But it wasn’t their achievements that had caught the world’s imagination. Instead, every headline was about the revelation that Vescovo had filmed a plastic bag at the bottom. Vescovo and the crew were livid. It wasn’t even true. Vescovo had filmed something plastic in the Java Trench – they don’t know what it was – and a press release had mixed it up with Mariana Trench. Soon the mistake echoed around the world. “That fucking plastic bag,” said Jamieson. “It wasn’t even the right trench!”

Four deeps completed, and the Limiting Factor had also failed to collect any sediment or water samples, in part because of Vescovo’s insistence on diving solo. Although the arm had been replaced after Puerto Rico, it was too difficult for one person to operate it and also pilot the sub. The plan had been to follow each solo attempt with a two-person science dive, but several of these had been scrapped due to the submarine’s early technical challenges. In the Southern Ocean Vescovo had accidentally turned the cameras off, resulting in no footage at all. “Half the science is already dead,” Jamieson said, irritated. For him, every “hero dive” was a missed opportunity. “There’s no actual scientific basis for [them] at all,” Jamieson said.

The Tonga Trench is the second-deepest on the planet but it had never been explored in detail. Vescovo hoped it might prove to be even deeper than the Mariana Trench. If so, it would be a historic discovery. As we sailed over the trench, the sonar scanned the seabed, building up a detailed picture of the chasm below. While engineers tinkered with the sub, Vescovo mostly worked alone in his cabin.

In his office the expedition’s leader, Rob McCallum, watched the weather charts intently. A low-pressure system was mustering off New Zealand, threatening the dive. “It could get a little sporty,” he said. A veteran of countless dive expeditions, McCallum was used to managing wealthy clients. “It’s my job to be brutally honest,” he explained. The job required tact, and patience. “I’m on a crusade against ego. Ego gets people in trouble.”

Open wide A common fangtooth, which lives at depths of up to 5,000 metres

That evening McCallum gathered the crew in mission control. The map of the trench illuminated two large monitors. Sonar readings had dashed Vescovo’s hopes for the all-time record: the bottom was shallower than the Challenger Deep by less than 100 metres. Nonetheless, Vescovo would dive the deepest point. Then, weather allowing, the plan was to dive to a spectacular cliff face accompanied by Stewart, the expedition’s geologist. It was to be Stewart’s first dive, making her the first woman to travel to the Hadal Zone. The weather, however, threatened to end the trip early. “If we do just one dive, it will be the dual dive,” Vescovo said, to some surprise. But the next day, with the low-pressure front dithering to the south, he decided to go ahead solo.

The launch went smoothly. But after about an hour on the bottom, Vescovo reported to the surface that the Limiting Factor’s battery levels were unusually low. A few minutes later Lahey received a text message over the communicator: Vescovo’s systems were shutting down. Frustrated, he aborted the dive. Later, it would emerge that water had broken into one of the sub’s junction boxes, shorting a circuit and melting a hole in the side. Though Vescovo was safe inside the cockpit, the damage was extensive (“The deepest submarine fire ever!” Vescovo joked). Repairs would take days. The second dive was cancelled.

Afterwards, Stewart disappeared to her cabin, clearly devastated. Vescovo seemed to regret the outcome. “I feel bad for her, though it is what it is.” There would be other chances, he said. And a sub fire at depth could have been far worse. “It’s an expedition,” Vescovo said. McCallum nodded. “Not a cruise.”

Later, in a quiet moment, I asked Vescovo why he insisted on diving solo. “It’s just how I am. I can’t answer it any more than that. I really can’t,” he said. “I like climbing alone, I like flying alone. I like doing things by myself, I guess, because it’s a more intense experience. On the other side I’d know it was me that was responsible for it and I took care of things. I put myself in that position with no reliance on anyone else.”

Despite setbacks, the expedition had still made significant contributions to ocean science. Jamieson had catalogued several possible new species of amphipods, at least one new species of snailfish and a mysterious stalked ascidian – a gelatinous cloud-like creature with a long tail – that seemed to fly like a kite in the current. After the Java and Mariana records, he’d accompanied Vescovo on science dives, finally visiting the undersea realm he’d studied for a decade. (It was, he said with typical understatement, “fucking awesome”.)

The sonar team had produced the first detailed maps of several trenches, which Vescovo pledged to share with the Seabed 2030 project, an international effort to map the sea floor. “First people to do Java, San Cristobal, Santa Cruz, Tonga. Even if we do one dive, at least we’ve got something to go on. It does have an extraordinarily high value to it,” Jamieson said. “It’s just a shame,” he added, that they hadn’t done more. Ultimately, Vescovo planned to sell the submarine and the Pressure Drop to a scientific body.

For Lahey and McCallum, the legacy of the expedition wasn’t the records but the Limiting Factor itself. “Victor, he’s a peak bagger. For him, it’s about ‘I got there first, I got there fastest.’ We don’t belittle that, [but] you know, I couldn’t give a shit,” McCallum told me. “The thing that’s important to me is that this is the first time in history that humankind has had a vehicle that can go to any place in the ocean. What it means is that there is now nothing in the ocean that cannot be revisited and recovered.”

In August, the Limiting Factor was scheduled to dive the Molloy Deep, the last of the Five Deeps, in the only ocean it hadn’t yet explored: the Arctic. Afterwards, the ship would sail to London for a congratulatory ceremony at the Royal Geographic Society. There the crew would disperse: Jamieson and Stewart to write up their discoveries, the Triton contingent to work on commercial submarines, McCallum to his next client. Vescovo was already thinking about another adventure.

Those who make history often find that returning to normality takes the greatest toll. Buzz Aldrin talked of “the melancholy of all things done”. Vescovo claimed not to be interested in fame. “I’m not on Facebook, not on Instagram, not into social media. I don’t understand why people are,” he said. He seemed to crave a less transient form of recognition. The site of Vescovo’s dive in the Southern Ocean was previously unmapped, and, in keeping with oceanographic tradition, Vescovo hoped to name it the Factorian Deep, after his submarine – finally putting his achievement on the maps that he’d loved as a boy.

“I was raised Episcopalian, but I’m probably more Zen Buddhist,” he told me. The ship’s mess, which Vescovo had decorated with old film posters – “Submarine”, “20,000 Leagues under the Sea” – was deserted. The ship rocked quietly. “I know that everything is impermanent. I know immortality isn’t celebrity and so therefore I do not seek it. Instead, I seek what I can hold, which is the experience of doing all these things. I desire to live intensely.”

Vescovo, who has lost both parents and an older sister, thinks about mortality a lot. “So many people in this world, they don’t know it, but they’re half asleep. They’re seeking to be comfortable. That’s not enough. I want to be awake. I’m not here very long, and I’m going to die one day, and I don’t want to go through it looking back and going ‘Gosh, I was asleep this whole time.’ I guarantee, you’re in a submarine at 10,000 metres, circuit-breakers going off behind your head, you’re awake. Or flying a helicopter and you do your first autorotation with no power, you are bloody awake. When you’re climbing Everest in the storm, and it is cold, and you’re passing dead bodies and still going up, you are awake.”

There was one last frontier he had yet to visit: space. “There’s Branson, there’s Bezos, and there’s Musk. They’re all close,” he said. Vescovo is far less wealthy than Bezos or Musk. If he does go, it will be in one of their ships, as a paying customer. The next age of discovery will not play out under the flags of nations but the logos of tech billionaires.

“These guys have a ton more money than I do. What I never get is: why didn’t they do it themselves? If I was Musk I would be the first guy in that freakin’ rocket,” he said, excitedly. “I guess they don’t even see themselves as the pilot. I couldn’t see any other way.”•