The monster beneath

In the heat of a summer afternoon, Vincenzo Morra, a professor of petrology at the University of Naples, took me up into the low brown hills of Pisciarelli just west of Naples. We drove past large, out-of-town discount stores and abandoned football pitches, and parked opposite a derelict, flat-roofed building. “We are going to the place where you can touch the volcano,” he told me. As I got out of the car, two things struck me simultaneously: the smell – the pungent, rotten-egg stink of sulphur – and a great rushing sound, shockingly loud against the silence of the hillside.

Morra, who is also the co-ordinator of the Italian Volcanic Risk Committee, led the way down a track towards a small, rocky gully. Turning the corner, the noise intensified. It sounded like an immense waterfall or some sort of infernal machine. In front of us, I saw its origin: a large cloud of steam rising from a fissure in the grey rocks. Below the fissure, a pool of churning mud belched and bubbled. No vegetation grew nearby and the earth beneath my feet felt hot. We were looking at what volcanologists call a fumarole. The heat emanated from a pool of magma that had collected some 3km below the ground.

Campi Flegrei – the name means “fiery fields” – is a type of volcano known as a caldera (from the Spanish for “kettle” or “cauldron”). Other examples include Yellowstone in Wyoming, Rabaul in Papua New Guinea and Tennger in Indonesia. It was probably formed around 35,000 years ago when an immense prehistoric volcano erupted and collapsed inwards, creating a large bowl-shaped depression in the landscape. Twenty thousand years later a second eruption contorted the original caldera to give it its current shape: it is 15km across at its widest and extends beneath parts of Naples and under the Bay of Pozzuoli. Many smaller eruptions have shaken the caldera, the last of which occurred in September 1538. That eruption was fairly modest, though it still buried an entire village underneath a cone of earth 133 metres high and 700 metres across, known today as Monte Nuovo – the new mountain. Eyewitness accounts describe the ground swelling and cracking. Cold water gushed out, followed by bulging clouds of smoke and “deep-coloured flames”. Burning ashes and white-hot pumice were thrown 5.5km into the air and there was, according to an eyewitness, a “noise like the discharge of a number of great artillery”. So many birds fell dead from the sky that the ground around the eruption site was carpeted with their carcasses. Layers of ash and pumice, up to 25cm thick, covered buildings and vegetation.

For the next 400 years, the volcano dozed. The heat of the springs and the smoke from the fumaroles were the only signs of life. Most people’s attention turned to the more active and more dramatic cone of Vesuvius to the east of the city. Now, however, there are signs that Campi Flegrei is rousing. This is a major problem as the population in the area has swelled to over half a million people over the last 500 years, making it one of the most heavily populated calderas in the world.

“It’s much more dangerous than Vesuvius because we don’t know where the eruption will be,” said Morra. Unlike Vesuvius, where the eruption is likely to come from the top or side of the cone, a caldera has the potential to erupt in many different locations simultaneously. “But people are more scared of Vesuvius because with Campi Flegrei you don’t see the cone, so there is not the same perception of danger,” he said.

In a recent survey of residents, only 14% of respondents mentioned Campi Flegrei when asked to list the active volcanoes in their area and just 0.5% of respondents listed volcanoes as one of the three greatest threats to their community (unemployment and crime were more immediate concerns). At the bottom of the hill, I spoke to a phlegmatic old man sitting on a bench outside a restaurant. “We can’t fight nature,” he told me. In a newspaper article published in the Corriere del Mezzogiorno earlier this year, the mayor of Pozzuoli complained that locals were fed up with endless gruesome speculation about the fate of the area. The Civil Protection Department – the government department responsible for volcanic risk – had everything under control, he insisted.

“It is not simple for 700,000 people to be evacuated,” Morra told me. “It is very difficult because, in an emergency, people don’t know what they need to do. If you asked my wife, she wouldn’t know what to do. This is the problem.”

The principles behind volcanic eruptions are well known but deriving forecasts from them is not simple. Each volcano has its own quirks and history that determine when it will erupt next and how large that eruption will be. In the case of Campi Flegrei, some magma appears to have travelled upwards from a large chamber at a depth of around 5km to a point some 3km beneath the surface. It was only in September 2017 that scientists actually identified the location of the hot zone of magma underground. The looming question is what will happen next.

Christopher Kilburn, a volcanologist at University College London who has been studying Campi Flegrei for over 30 years, told me that “it’s not possible to make long-term eruption forecasts.” Instead he mapped out three scenarios that could occur when magma escapes. It might burrow itself elsewhere underground. It might head towards the surface but lack the energy to break through. Or it might smash through the crust in an eruption. “The challenge is knowing which of those things is going to happen. At the moment we can’t do that because, quite simply, we can’t see through the rock to observe what the magma is doing.” Figuring out the behaviour of the underground magma is, as another scientist described it, like “looking at a giant, fiendishly complex plumbing system”.