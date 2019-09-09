Will there ever be a cure for chronic pain?

We need pain, even if we don’t want it. Acute pain – the finger on the pin – is a defence against danger, our brain’s way of telling us to react to something that’s wrong. The rare, poor souls who suffer from congenital insensitivity to pain have a reduced life expectancy, the cumulative effect of multiple injuries and burns from infancy onwards. Pain is the natural early-warning system that keeps us alive.

But the purpose of chronic pain, which scientists define as pain that lasts for more than three months after its initial cause, is more mysterious. The pain’s origin might be muscular-skeletal – the result of a fall, perhaps – or neuropathic, caused by damage to the nervous system. Or it might be a result of a long-term condition, such as fibromyalgia. Whichever way, it is a pain that has gone on beyond its expected life span and does not respond to medication. Often it is a discomfort that has become invisible and shifted shape, growing harder to understand the greater the distance from its original cause. A physiotherapist suggested to me that chronic pain was like a musician being given a piece of sheet music to play. The musician learns the music and when the music is taken away, she continues to play it. The body has learned the pain by heart.

Our instinct when in any kind of pain, acute or chronic, is to make it stop. We reach for drugs, typically one of two groups: anti-inflammatories such as aspirin and ibuprofen, or opioids. Both types of drug are blunt, ancient instruments that have been around in various forms for thousands of years, a fact that would be quaint if the pills weren’t also potentially lethal. Aspirin derives from willow bark, whose first-recorded use as a painkiller was in Egypt in 1500 BC . The opium poppy is known to have been cultivated in Mesopotamia in 3400 BC (the Sumerians apparently called it the “joy plant”) and opium was recommended before surgery from at least as early as the second century AD , when the Greek philosopher Celsus recorded its use as an anaesthetic.

Though these drugs are cheap and effective at dealing with acute pain, prolonged use can lead to problems. Multiple studies have shown that anti-inflammatories increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. A paper from 2017 by researchers in Denmark found that standard prescriptions of ibuprofen were associated with a 31% increased risk of cardiac arrest. This prompted calls for over-the-counter sales of the drug to be restricted.

Opioids, meanwhile, are so addictive they can make people dependent within weeks and kill them within months. The unfolding catastrophe in America shows how great our desire is to medicate chronic pain: opioids have become a blight on whole regions. At the peak of the crisis in 2017 in Huntington, West Virginia, deaths from drug overdoses stood at ten times the national average. Over the past 20 years, the drugs have caused the deaths of an estimated 430,000 people and turned plenty more to heroin once their prescriptions ran out. When Oklahoma’s attorney-general brought one of hundreds of state lawsuits against the multiple drug companies involved, he described the situation as the worst man-made public-health crisis in American history.

The opioid crisis has intensified the race among pharmaceutical companies to find a new, safe, targeted painkiller. (In August, pain researchers were excited by the discovery that subcutaneous cells known as Schwann cells play a role in the transmission of pain.) Phil L’Huillier, Merck’s head of business development in Europe and the man who brokered the deal with McNaughton and King’s, told me he’d been actively looking for “pain opportunities” since he joined the company two years ago. L’Huillier is a well-ironed executive with the fluid, even tones of someone who gives frequent PowerPoint presentations. As he led me through Merck’s London offices, we passed a lobby adorned with huge images of smiling African and Indian children whose lives have been transformed by the company’s drugs.

When it comes to pain, Merck’s history is less poster-friendly. In 2004, five years after Vioxx, its new selective anti-inflammatory painkiller, had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, Merck was forced to withdraw it after studies showed that long-term use was associated with an increased risk of heart disease. (One paper estimated the drug might have caused up to 139,000 heart attacks while it was available.) By 2006, 190 class-action lawsuits had been filed against Merck and the following year the company agreed to a settlement of $4.85bn to cover 27,000 individual cases in America alone.

L’Huillier didn’t want to dwell on the Vioxx scandal when we met. “It’s a long time before my time,” he said. Instead he was keen to emphasise that Merck is committed to “developing really good molecules”. He knows the race is on: drug companies across the world are combing through scientific research to find the next painkiller, the one that won’t spawn a generation of addicts. L’Hui-llier admitted McNaughton’s research wasn’t the only opportunity he was pursuing: “You have to have more than one shot on goal.” Often research that looks tantalising on paper or when tested on mice doesn’t work in the same way on humans. Translation from the controlled environment of the laboratory to the unpredictability of real life is notoriously hard, humans being both fickle in their responses to medication, and not identical to mice.

L’Huillier was excited by the enormous potential of McNaughton’s work. Teams of Merck scientists were now finessing McNaughton’s compound before selecting the two that had performed best on mice – what they call a lead and a back-up molecule. These would then be put through three phases of clinical trials. Ideally, the drug would become what L’Huillier called a broad-spectrum painkiller: one that could safely be used to treat multiple chronic-pain conditions.

To reach this point the drug would have to succeed where so many have failed. Pain medication faces distinctive problems that don’t apply to other drugs. Unlike cancer, for example, pain doesn’t have clear biomarkers: you can’t measure the effect of a drug that treats it by counting white blood cells. Instead, researchers rely on patients giving their pain a score on numbered scales, from one to ten, say, or on a visual scale, where the individual marks the level of their pain at a point on a line between two extremes. But pain is infuriatingly subjective. The placebo effect is significant: give someone a sugar pill and they’ll report an improvement in their pain just because it has been noticed and apparently treated. There is no way of knowing if one person’s report of their pain means the same as another’s. “Your nine is different to my nine,” said L’Huillier, who looked somewhat despairing at the thought of such a crude measure being used to determine the efficacy of a drug in which his company had just invested hundreds of millions of dollars. “I have no idea what your nine is versus my nine. And that’s what we’re using in trials.”

The worst pain I’ve ever experienced – I write this with some embarrassment – was a fairly mild lower backache that seemed to take up permanent residence in my body during my early 20s. I’ve since given birth twice, once after a 48-hour labour and an epidural that didn’t work, and once with no pain relief (and everything tore). But the backache was worse. The pain of childbirth is deranged in its intensity and I remember, as a nice nurse sewed me up, shaking, weeping and vowing never to let anything travel from my womb to the outside world again. I couldn’t articulate the pain afterwards. I still can’t. All I can recall is the noise I emitted as my baby came out, a sort of baritone roar I’d never heard before and hope never to again. But at least the pain of childbirth has a purpose. It ends relatively quickly and is offset by a surge of helpful hormones, such as oxytocin. You heal, you have a baby that needs looking after, and you forget (sort of).

The backache, by contrast, went on for months, even years. It was near-constant when I was sitting at a computer and meant that I spent hours every day at work distracted and mildly irritated. Also, it didn’t sound that bad and you couldn’t see it, so it was hard to make others sympathise. Everyone has backache, for goodness sake. The pain didn’t feel urgent or legitimate. I couldn’t go on talking about it: there was nothing to say, and nothing, it seemed, to do. I saw the same expression pass over the faces of GP s, physiotherapists and osteopaths as they thought, “oh, one of them, the untreatable lower-back-pain brigade.” I’d always thought that pain was measured by intensity: that the worst was the sharpest. But it struck me that an intense, brief pain was probably preferable to a duller one with no end in sight. The way you think about pain, it turns out, can be as painful as the sensation itself.

Despite advances in brain imaging and rapidly expanding biological knowledge, there is still much about pain that we don’t fully grasp. “We haven’t really understood what pain is,” admitted Jane Ballantyne, a professor at the University of Washington and one of the world’s leading pain researchers, in a recent interview on the Pain Research Forum’s website. “We have this disconnect between nociception” – our sensory response to harmful stimuli – “and what we feel as pain.” In other words, we have not yet fathomed the gap between the physiological responses to pain and the mental experience of it.

We know, at least, that pain is relative: my daughter stubs her toe and the agony is entirely real and catastrophic because it is the worst pain she has known in her five years alive. Though I can empathise, I can’t truly understand what her pain feels like: it’s simultaneously as close and as distant to me as her thoughts. Similarly, I have no idea if my friend’s experience of the pain of childbirth was anything like mine, even though we both ended up with a baby. Beyond generalities, our experiences are entirely singular. “When one hears about another person’s physical pain,” writes the American writer Elaine Scarry in her book, “The Body in Pain”, “the events happening within the interior of that person’s body may seem to have the remote character of some deep subterranean fact.”