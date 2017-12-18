TAWLET Mouzawak has built up a network of cooks from rural villages – women trained in the family kitchen. A different chef takes over the kitchen each day, serving up a buffet-style feast. The chef from Jezzine, a mountain region south of Beirut, serves up fragrant parcels of kibbeh – patties of ground meat and bulgur wheat baked crispy on the outside and tender and crumbling within – with a dollop of thick, sour yoghurt. Most enticing are Lebanese comfort foods like freekeh, made from chewy green durum wheat, paired with chunks of tender lamb flavoured with cumin and cinnamon and threaded through with crunchy toasted nuts.

ONNO It would be possible to visit Onno, a family-run Armenian restaurant, and dine on nothing but hummus, which is served six ways. Thick and rich with just a hint of bitter tahini, topped with toasted pine nuts, a sprinkling of succulent ground lamb or chunks of warm soujouk – spiced beef sausage – it has little in common with the bland dip served in delis globally. The rest of the menu is equally compelling. Mouhamara, made with crushed walnuts, roasted peppers and chilli flakes, goes perfectly with thick slabs of soubereg, layers of flaky pastry stuffed with salty, melted cheese. Or try sweet and sour ras asfour karaz, tender beef or chicken stewed in a tangy sauce of wild cherries.

ENAB Baskets of freshly baked pitta bread are served in a spacious courtyard alongside all the best Lebanese staples, from waraq enab – sweet chewy rice wrapped in grape leaves – to smoky aubergine moutabbal. Lesser-known Lebanese specialities include shanklish – crumbly goat’s cheese with raw onion and juicy tomato – and crispy pan-fried songbirds served in a pomegranate molasses sauce.

MEZYAN A relaxed café-cum-restaurant with culinary influences that span from Syria to Spain. Tapas-style dishes including traditional mezze – such as chicken liver fried in pomegranate molasses – and chicken-and-apricot tagine are the perfect accompaniment to an evening spent enjoying Lebanon’s wines and arak. Go early, stay late – at 10pm they turn up the music and people dance dabke between the tables.