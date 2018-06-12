Where to eat in Stockholm

Tak

Dozens of the best sakes have been imported to serve in the four raw bars and restaurants of the trendiest destination in town. Dishes include blackened Arctic-char sashimi, and marinated trout roe and pickled shitake mushrooms. At Unn, a glass-walled restaurant in the heart of Tak, you can delve into an unorthodox version of teppanyaki: instead of beef, local ingredients such as langoustines, king crab and seaweed are cooked on the iron griddle.

Frantzén

In 2018, Frantzén became the first Swedish restaurant to receive a third Michelin star. On entry to the top two floors of a 19th-century building, you immediately feel the lustre. The penthouse has an open fire, modern chandeliers and velvet cushions; all the furnishings are Scandinavian, most handmade for Frantzén. The chef has also compiled a playlist of his favourite tracks – from early Bob Dylan to Guns N’ Roses. A wooden panel is pulled back to reveal the raw ingredients. King crab, wild turbot and blueberries are all sourced locally and joined on the menu by Alba truffles, Wagyu beef and Matsutake mushrooms in the ultimate marriage of Swedish and Japanese cuisine.

Oaxen Krog

Located in the old royal boatyard on the island of Djurgården in central Stockholm, this restaurant pays homage to traditional local ingredients, prepared with a Japanese sensibility. Thin slices of beef from dairy cows are barely cooked; scallops are cured in fermented fish sauce. Magnus Ek was one of the first Scandinavian chefs to incorporate obscure fungi and local delicacies, such as 200-year-old mahogany clams, in his cooking.

Esperanto

Appropriately, this dramatic restaurant is located in a former theatre and is named Esperanto because “gastronomically, our tongue is universal”. Thai-born chef Sayan Isaksson’s standout dishes include lightly salted pike-perch with pickled daikon, and a porridge of millet & white quinoa with squid, clams & sea urchin (above). The sommelier, Sören Polonius, is considered to be Sweden’s best.