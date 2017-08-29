The question of which country invented the pavlova is the stuff of diplomatic nightmares. Australians, whose national dish it is, like to relate that the dessert was created shortly after Anna Pavlova’s Australasian tour of 1926. But, as Professor Helen Leach, author of “The Pavlova Story: A Slice of New Zealand’s Culinary History” reveals, that pavlova was a multi-coloured jelly, constructed in a tutu-shaped mould.

Instead it was a Kiwi who put the eggs into the pudding when, two years later, a housewife from Dunedin published her recipe for “pavlova cakes” – meringues containing coffee essence and walnuts. It wasn’t until 1935 that an Australian pavlova of the shape and taste that we would recognise was born.

Whatever its name, there are as many incarnations of pavlova as there are marsupials. The meringue base is straightforward, but the topping is open to interpretation. Donna Hay, an Australian cookery writer, recently published half a dozen recipes, ranging from smashed pavlova with mulberries and roasted raspberry jam to cinnamon and candied pecan pavlova. The bestselling dessert at Ester Restaurant in Sydney is “burnt pav”, which is cooked in a 600˚ C wood-fired oven for 30 seconds, then smothered in cream and elderflowers.