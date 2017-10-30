Blazer trails

Wool double-breasted coat, Helbers, £2,130. Dark-brown cashmere, merino wool and silk turtleneck, Gieves & Hawkes, £375/$500. Brown wool tux trousers, Boglioli, €925/$1,525 (price for suit)
Single-breasted suit in African earth and oxblood cashmere silk herringbone, blazer £3,460, trousers £1,620. Irregular ribbed turtle-neck sweater in oxblood and charcoal cashmere, £880. Brown and green tortoiseshell spectacles, £160/$208. All Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Dark-brown leather travelbag, William & Son, £1,680/$2,175
Brown wool tuxedo jacket, Boglioli, €925/$1,525 (price for suit). Graphic dogtooth cotton shirt, Richard James, £195/$265. Turtleneck in nero silk and cotton jersey, Bottega Veneta, £345/$550
Pleated cotton trousers, Louis Vuitton, £600/$780. Raw-cut double-breasted overcoat, Louis Vuitton, £7,200/$9,300. Navy cotton shirt, Cerruti 1881, £135/$200. Grey leather boots with studded soles, Salvatore Ferragamo, £910
Lamb shearling coat in espresso, £5,240/$7,900. Nero silk and cotton jersey turtleneck, £345/$550. Both Bottega Veneta. Cotton Dover suit trousers, Kent & Curwen, £250/$360. Un Jour leather briefcase, Berluti, £2,140/$2,970. Monty spectacles in granite, Ace & Tate, £98.
Florence’s biannual Pitti Uomo trade fair has become a mecca for the world’s most extrovert dandies. Yet those responsible for creating the phenomenon are appalled by its success. Luke Leitch investigates a sartorial schism at the heart of menswear
