Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

1843 Magazine

Menswear

Snug suits for the modern flâneur

Blazer trails

Snug suits and turtlenecks for the brooding modern flâneur

Snug suits and turtlenecks for the brooding modern flâneur

October/November 2017

Wool double-breasted coat, Helbers, £2,130. Dark-brown cashmere, merino wool and silk turtleneck, Gieves & Hawkes, £375/$500. Brown wool tux trousers, Boglioli, €925/$1,525 (price for suit)

Single-breasted suit in African earth and oxblood cashmere silk herringbone, blazer £3,460, trousers £1,620. Irregular ribbed turtle-neck sweater in oxblood and charcoal cashmere, £880. Brown and green tortoiseshell spectacles, £160/$208. All Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Dark-brown leather travelbag, William & Son, £1,680/$2,175

Brown wool tuxedo jacket, Boglioli, €925/$1,525 (price for suit). Graphic dogtooth cotton shirt, Richard James, £195/$265. Turtleneck in nero silk and cotton jersey, Bottega Veneta, £345/$550

Pleated cotton trousers, Louis Vuitton, £600/$780. Raw-cut double-breasted overcoat, Louis Vuitton, £7,200/$9,300. Navy cotton shirt, Cerruti 1881, £135/$200. Grey leather boots with studded soles, Salvatore Ferragamo, £910

Lamb shearling coat in espresso, £5,240/$7,900. Nero silk and cotton jersey turtleneck, £345/$550. Both Bottega Veneta. Cotton Dover suit trousers, Kent & Curwen, £250/$360. Un Jour leather briefcase, Berluti, £2,140/$2,970. Monty spectacles in granite, Ace & Tate, £98.

Grey wool madras-check double-breasted overcoat, £1,140. Grey melange wool trousers, £250/$450. Both Canali. Black silk turtleneck, Salvatore Ferragamo, £515. Cotton tuxedo shirt, Boglioli, €238/$345. Monty spectacles in granite £98. 19 Thirty Dimier stainless-steel watch, Bovet, £16,800/$17,800

Grey/charcoal puppytooth double-breasted jacket, E.Tautz, £795. Black silk turtleneck, Salvatore Ferragamo, £515. Fine flannel twill cotton shirt, Richard James, £180/$255. Monty spectacles in granite, Ace & Tate, £98. Fleurier toric chronometre with red-gold case, Parmigiani, £14,800/$18,900

Brown-check wool coat with belt, Salvatore Ferragamo, £2,595. Brown wool pleated trousers, Helbers, £560. Monk strap leather shoes, Brunello Cucinelli, £903/$1,430. Travel bag in dark-brown leather, William & Son, £1,680/$2,175

Photographs Christopher Ferguson
STYLIST Lee Holden

 

Stylist’s ASSISTANT: KEVIN HUNTER
GROOMING: Matthew Tuozzoli using Caudalie for Atelier Management
MODEL: CHRIS BROWN @ FORD MODELS
Photographed ON LOCATION IN NEW YORK

More From Menswear

Menswear

Dandyland

Florence’s biannual Pitti Uomo trade fair has become a mecca for the world’s most extrovert dandies. Yet those responsible for creating the phenomenon are appalled by its success. Luke Leitch investigates a sartorial schism at the heart of menswear

Readers' comments

Sign in or Create your account to join the discussion.