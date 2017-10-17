Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

1843 Magazine

Umbrellas

Blingin’ in the rain

Blingin’ in the rain

Umbrellas that go down a storm

Umbrellas that go down a storm

October/November 2017

Ladies’ Marylebone stand up umbrella, Aspinal, £195/$251

Yellow City Lux walking umbrella, London Undercover, £145/$187

SP1 red trumpet leather umbrella, Fox Umbrellas at Selfridges, £120/$156

Matteo Hook walking umbrella no. 3, Missoni Home at Amara, £100/129

Black umbrella,  Signature Stripe Trim walker umbrella, Paul Smith, £99/$127

Check compact umbrella in parade red, Burberry, £150/$193

Photograph patrice de villiers

Readers' comments

Sign in or Create your account to join the discussion.