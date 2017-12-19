Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

1843 Magazine

Menswear

Sturdy footwear for snowy weather

Booty call

Get leathered up for winter

Get leathered up for winter

December/January 2018

Leather brogue boot, Paul Smith, £385/$650

Alessandro Capri leather Oxford, Berluti, £1,390/$2,140

 Grain leather boot, Purdey, £475/$650

Brown leather brogue, Dolce & Gabbana, £695

Coniston tan scotchgrain boot, Crockett & Jones, £440/$725

Winter Gommino boot, Tod’s, £390/$725

Gaston calf-leather ankle boot, Louis Vuitton, £1,420/$1,970

 

 

Photograph Matthew Donaldson
Stylist zsofia farkas

More From Menswear

Menswear

Dandyland

Florence’s biannual Pitti Uomo trade fair has become a mecca for the world’s most extrovert dandies. Yet those responsible for creating the phenomenon are appalled by its success. Luke Leitch investigates a sartorial schism at the heart of menswear

Readers' comments

Sign in or Create your account to join the discussion.