Menswear Sturdy footwear for snowy weather Booty call Get leathered up for winter Get leathered up for winter December/January 2018 Leather brogue boot, Paul Smith, £385/$650 Alessandro Capri leather Oxford, Berluti, £1,390/$2,140 Grain leather boot, Purdey, £475/$650 Brown leather brogue, Dolce & Gabbana, £695 Coniston tan scotchgrain boot, Crockett & Jones, £440/$725 Winter Gommino boot, Tod's, £390/$725 Gaston calf-leather ankle boot, Louis Vuitton, £1,420/$1,970 Photograph Matthew Donaldson Stylist zsofia farkas
