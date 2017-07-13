Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Accessories

Shades to put you in a cool frame of mind

July 13th 2017

Olive-green square sunglasses, Chanel, £255/$280

Leopard acetate sunglasses, Dolce & Gabbana, Harrods, £191/$235

Remick sunglasses in taupe, Oliver Peoples, £263/$420

Metal frame sunglasses, Calvin Klein collection, Marchon.com, £245/$302

Notting Hill sunglasses, Tom Davies, bespoke £495/$500, ready to wear £295/$350

Orange acetate sunglasses, Salvatore Ferragamo, Marchon.com, £225/$280

 Green unisex round sunglasses, Dries van Noten x Linda Farrow, £230/$345

Round sunglasses, Chloé, Marchon.com, £84/$105

PHOTOGRAPH MATTHEW DONALDSON  

STYLIST OLIVIA POMP  

STYLIST'S ASSISTANT FELICITY GRAY

