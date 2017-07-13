Accessories Shades to put you in a cool frame of mind Eye candy Shades to put you in a cool frame of mind Shades to put you in a cool frame of mind July 13th 2017 Olive-green square sunglasses, Chanel, £255/$280 Leopard acetate sunglasses, Dolce & Gabbana, Harrods, £191/$235 Remick sunglasses in taupe, Oliver Peoples, £263/$420 Metal frame sunglasses, Calvin Klein collection, Marchon.com, £245/$302 Notting Hill sunglasses, Tom Davies, bespoke £495/$500, ready to wear £295/$350 Orange acetate sunglasses, Salvatore Ferragamo, Marchon.com, £225/$280 Green unisex round sunglasses, Dries van Noten x Linda Farrow, £230/$345 Round sunglasses, Chloé, Marchon.com, £84/$105 PHOTOGRAPH MATTHEW DONALDSON STYLIST OLIVIA POMP STYLIST'S ASSISTANT FELICITY GRAY More From Accessories Accessories La vie en rose Gold’s blushing cousin has come into her own. Charlie McCann notes the blossoming popularity of rose gold Accessories The case for wood Tech products tend to look functional at best. But, as Kassia St Clair discovers, there are manufacturers using natural materials to make them look beautiful Accessories Peripheral Visions The key to individual style is found in the extremities. These accessories will draw admiring glances from top to toe Readers' commentsSign in or Create your account to join the discussion.
