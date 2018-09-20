In the pink: the fashion history of a divisive colour

As a young girl, I loved pink. It was the colour of Barbie and cotton candy, pretty and sweet. It was special and uniquely feminine. It was girliness distilled in a single hue. But my fondness soon become an aversion, and largely for the same reasons. Pink seemed frilly and frivolous, the stuff of childhood. It is not a colour that people take seriously, even when it is bold. Although it is visible in nature, in flowers and fruits, pink somehow looks synthetic, as man-made as bubble-gum. When I discovered last year that I was pregnant with a boy, I found myself a little relieved to be spared a sudden glut of pink clothes and toys.

I don’t have complicated relationships with other colours. I am not a huge fan of orange, but I can’t exactly explain why. Pink, however, gets under my skin. And it seems I’m not alone. In America it has been called “the most divisive of colors”. Only 2% of respondents to a French poll said pink was their favourite shade, while 17% said it was their least favourite. Some even doubt that it qualifies as a real colour. According to Valerie Steele, the director of the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York ( FIT ), a surprising number of books about colour do not even mention pink.

Pink’s symbolic heft and power to provoke make it a fine subject for a new exhibition of fashion across history. “Pink: The History of a Punk, Pretty, Powerful Color”, on view at the Museum at FIT until January 5th, includes around 80 ensembles spanning several hundred years, from a stiff-looking dress from the 18th-century (when the colour was worn by men and women) to a pink pussy hat, the preferred headwear at the Women’s March in 2017. Although I came away with my antipathy broadly intact, I am more aware of just how much this is a result of the colour’s fairly recent social and cultural associations. Even pink-haters will enjoy this celebration of the colour in all its guises: coquettish, bold, sexy, girlish, conventional, potent, ironic and unignorable. As the fashion designer Mary Quant once observed, “If you want to go unnoticed in a crowd, don’t wear pink.”