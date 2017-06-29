Poolside manner

Our cookie policy
has changed. Review our cookie policy
for more details and to change your cookie preference. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. x
Linen jersey vest, Alex Eagle, £50. Smocked cotton shorts, Miu Miu, £540/$895. Superstition sunglasses, Dita, Farfetch.com, £335/$350
Poppy wrap swimsuit, Solid and Striped, £126/$158. Vintage gold bangle, £105, Musalondon.com
Strapless swimsuit, Kalmar, Matches Fashion, £295/$369. Zigzag sandals, Kalmar, Matches Fashion, £258/$322
White cotton shirt, Alex Eagle, £162.50/$203. Patchwork shorts, Missoni, Matches Fashion, £760/$950. Vintage gold bangle, £105, Musalondon.com
Graphic Divinity ruffle swimsuit, Zimmermann, Browns, £360/$425. Kala Neta sandals, Hermès, £345/$430
Ibiza swimsuit, Melissa Odabash, £200/$230. Track pants (with co-ordinating zip-up not shown), Alessandra Rich, Browns, £565/$710. J12.XS watch in ceramic with leather strap, Chanel, £4,000/$4,975
Hexagone strapless swimsuit, Eres, £385/$455. Sunglasses, Chloé, Harvey Nichols, £195/$475
Ruffled polka-dot lace gown, Roberto Cavalli, Harrods, £8,670/$10,195. Cindy two-piece bikini, Solid and Striped, top and bottom £64.99 each/$156 for set
Diagramme one-shoulder swimsuit, Eres, £350/$505
Mira flounce bikini, Lisa Marie Fernandez, Selfridges, £365/$440. Frayed denim slides, Rae Feather, £150/$188
PHOTOGRAPHS KATE MARTIN
STYLIST DORIAN MAY
Readers' comments