Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

1843 Magazine

Swimwear

Recline and shine on the sun lounger this summer

Poolside manner

Recline and shine on the sun lounger this summer

Recline and shine on the sun lounger this summer

June/July 2017

Linen jersey vest, Alex Eagle, £50. Smocked cotton shorts, Miu Miu, £540/$895. Superstition sunglasses, Dita, Farfetch.com, £335/$350

Poppy wrap swimsuit, Solid and Striped, £126/$158. Vintage gold bangle, £105, Musalondon.com

Strapless swimsuit, Kalmar, Matches Fashion, £295/$369. Zigzag sandals, Kalmar, Matches Fashion, £258/$322

White cotton shirt, Alex Eagle, £162.50/$203. Patchwork shorts, Missoni, Matches Fashion, £760/$950. Vintage gold bangle, £105, Musalondon.com

Graphic Divinity ruffle swimsuit, Zimmermann, Browns, £360/$425. Kala Neta sandals, Hermès, £345/$430

Ibiza swimsuit, Melissa Odabash, £200/$230. Track pants (with co-ordinating zip-up not shown), Alessandra Rich, Browns, £565/$710. J12.XS watch in ceramic with leather strap, Chanel, £4,000/$4,975

Hexagone strapless swimsuit, Eres, £385/$455. Sunglasses, Chloé, Harvey Nichols, £195/$475

Ruffled polka-dot lace gown, Roberto Cavalli, Harrods, £8,670/$10,195. Cindy two-piece bikini, Solid and Striped, top and bottom £64.99 each/$156 for set

Diagramme one-shoulder swimsuit, Eres, £350/$505

Mira flounce bikini, Lisa Marie Fernandez, Selfridges, £365/$440. Frayed denim slides, Rae Feather, £150/$188

PHOTOGRAPHS KATE MARTIN

STYLIST DORIAN MAY

PHOTOGRAPHER’S ASSISTANT: GUI CHA

STYLIST’S ASSISTANT: SHARON CHITRIT.

HAIR: PAUL RIZZO FOR BUMBLE AND BUMBLE

MAKEUP: AMY NADINE

MODEL: RINA KARUNA - LA MODELS

PHOTOGRAPHED AT GARCIA HOUSE, LOS ANGELESX

Readers' comments

Sign in or Create your account to join the discussion.