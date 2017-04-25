A walk on the wild side

In the 1970s my dad had a thing for dangerously tight trousers. At home, he liked to dance around the kitchen table to funk music in flares that gripped his legs and flapped wildly at the ankle, while he slipped and slid to the rasping tones of James Brown. But what mesmerised me more was the footwear shuffling under each trouser leg: cream boots made of alligator skin.

My dad would feel at home at Gaziano & Girling, the first shoemaker to open on Savile Row in London.

The gentlemen who patronise Savile Row are not, by and large, adventurous in their footwear. The bottoms of their closets are dominated by brogues and Oxfords in brown and black. Gaziano & Girling wanted to give these classics a twist, to cater to the more raffish dresser. With some of their shoes, only the twist remains. They make a pair lacquered in 22k gold, and another in glinting stingray (above).

