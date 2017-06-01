Balenciaga: shape-shifter

Walk into “Shaping Fashion”, a new exhibition at the Victoria & Albert museum in London, and you will see a row of statuesque mannequins wearing delicate silks, wool and taffeta all cut meticulously into curious architectural shapes. The designs are as peculiar as their creator, Cristóbal Balenciaga. To the despair of fashion editors, he insisted that they use his moody, often middle-aged models – known as “the monsters” – when shooting his clothes. He gave only one interview in his life and banned the press from attending many of his shows. He was rarely seen in public.

“Cristóbal Balenciaga at work, Paris, 1968” by Henri Cartier-Bresson

But among his contemporaries, he was revered. Christian Dior said, “Haute couture is like an orchestra whose conductor is Balenciaga. We other couturiers are the musicians and we follow the direction he gives.” His atelier shows, known for their hushed, solemn atmosphere, inspired awe. Diana Vreeland, who edited Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, recalled: “One fainted…I remember at one show in the early 1960s, Audrey Hepburn turned to me and asked why I wasn't frothing at the mouth.”

For Balenciaga, who was Spanish, fashion was in the blood. His mother was a seamstress, and he spent his childhood helping her with her work. At the age of 12, he became a tailor’s apprentice, and learned to design, cut and sew with precision – skills that later set him apart from his peers who were not master tailors like he was. In 1919, aged 24, he struck out on his own, opening a boutique in San Sebastián, Spain, before relocating to Paris in 1937 to open an atelier on Avenue George V. During the 1950s and 1960s his clothes became the most exclusive and innovative in the city. Under his watch, the hourglass silhouette – considered the essence of femininity at the time – was tossed aside in favour of bold, abstract structures. With his “sack” dress, “baby doll” and, perhaps the most unusual of his dresses, the “envelope”, he changed the shape of womenswear.

While the brand of Balenciaga is widely known, somehow the man has been forgotten. Ask most people what they think of his work and you are likely to be met with an apathetic shrug. The V & A ’s exhibition intends to change that. It makes the case for his work’s profound and continued influence on fashion. Alongside Balenciaga’s original designs are pieces by contemporary designers like Molly Goddard, Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons and Phoebe Philo of Céline, who have all drawn inspiration from his inventiveness. But perhaps most provocatively, the exhibition demonstrates that Balenciaga’s new creative director, Demna Gvasalia, who many feared would extinguish the brand’s spirit of disruption, has in fact fanned it. Balenciaga remains a house where rebellious innovation rules.