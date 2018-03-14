The high-jewellery highway

The most rigorous stop on my high jewellery highway was Amrapali, an Indian design house known for its enormous, ornate and colour-saturated style (above). Sameer Lilani, the UK Director, is a modern-day dandy: expensively suited and lustrously bearded, his wrists jangling with oversized bracelets.

I was there for a gemology master class, which turned out to be a high-pressure quiz. Lilani’s team thrust sparkly stones under our noses, grilling us with impossible questions about what they were made of and where they were from. Luckily for me I had the expert gemologist and well-travelled Russian blogger Katerina Perez on my team and we stormed to victory.

Then out came the proper jewels. There were pendants as big as your fist studded with weighty emeralds and diamonds, hanging from silky strands of pearls. Pigeon-blood ruby rings and Kashmiri-blue sapphires with a depth of colour that made my mouth water. Amrapali have stores all over India but also do a brisk trade in London and New York.

For wealthy Indian families, what matters about jewellery is its weight in gold. They treat it almost like a currency. In the West, where wearability is more important, gold is kept to a minimum to keep pieces light, and precious stones get all the attention. Amrapal fuse east and west with a wild flamboyance.