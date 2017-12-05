The girl with the pearl everything

Rosario Autore was forced to be similarly creative. His company, Autore, had begun farming South Sea pearls in 1991, at the height of the boom. “There just aren’t enough women in the world to buy classical necklaces and it became clear that if our industry was to have longevity, pearls needed to appeal to a wider demographic,” he says. “We had to find a way to put pearls on a par with other gemstones.” In 2003 Autore started a jewellery business, using pearls not in their traditional solo role but as an element in design-led jewels.

Even when pearls are white or perfectly round, designers have ripped up the rule book, fashioning pearls into light-hearted, storytelling pieces that can be worn every day, anywhere. Bina Goenka uses thousands of minute seed pearls to embellish everything from a pearl bib to ear cuffs in her couture collections. Bibi van der Velden harnesses the rounded shape of pearls to suggest planets in her boho-chic Galaxy collection, and uses the dark glow of Tahitian pearls to complement the vivid iridescence of beetle elytra in her Scarab collection. In Lydia Cour­teille’s pendant earrings, baroque pearl drops are held by monkeys and hang from coiled snakes. Daniela Villegas contrasts pearls with porcupine quills and uses them to accent the gold “bones” of an articulated frog’s skeleton.

The grand jewellers are still using the biggest, roundest and most perfect pearls they can get their hands on. But they, too, are treating pearls more like other stones, and mixing them together. In its Seven Seas collection, Van Cleef & Arpels combined Tahitian and white South Sea pearls in a bracelet, held together by bands of turquoises and sapphires so that they recall the massed domes of an ancient Silk Road city’s skyline. Hermès, in its Haute Bijouterie IV collection, turned multiple rows of huge pearls, graduated from creamy white to almost black, into a necklace and cuff fit for a warrior queen. De Grisogono uses pearls to counterbalance the glitter of faceted stones and deliberately mismatches the colours in pairs of earrings. Chanel includes pearls in all of its High Jewellery collections, mixing them with rock crystal, onyx, lacquer or multi-coloured sapphires.