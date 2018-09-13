Winging it: images from the early days of air travel

In 1912 Franz Reichelt, an Austrian-born daredevil, jumped from the Eiffel Tower wearing homemade wings. He was the latest in a long line of men who had conducted similar experiments over the centuries. Medieval tower-jumpers believed God could help them. Reichelt believed in science, but the fabric he was wearing was not as lightweight as totay’s wingsuits and he plummeted to his death before a crowd of horrified onlookers. The moment was caught by Pathé News, in footage that can be seen on YouTube.

Experiments in flying always drew large crowds, as Lily Ford describes in her book “Taking to the Air: An Illustrated History Of Flight” (British Library). The balloonists of the 19th century – the first generation of real flyers – ­would often wait for a sufficient number of spectators to turn up before launching their hot-air or hydrogen-filled balloons. Ford, a cultural historian, says that crowds were especially interested in observing balloon landings, possibly in hope of seeing a spectacular crash.

She takes us through the flying craze in the 1920s, when light aircraft were relatively cheap and amateur pilots were encouraged, through the early days of passenger flights, to the start of the Apollo program, where the book ends. She traces the development of a celebrity culture around pilots, from Wilbur Wright (who was mobbed by fans despite his lack of charisma) to Charles Lindbergh. We also learn about people’s fears for what the technology could lead to. In 1908 H.G. Wells published a book, “The War in the Air”, which prophesised that aircraft would be used to drop bombs on civilians during warfare. He was so convinced that this would come to pass that he predicted his epitaph would read “I told you so, you fools”.