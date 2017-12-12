Ye Olde Photoshoppe

In the early 1990s, after leaving university, I was employed as a Photoshop operator for a few months. It was varied, challenging work, mocking up corporate logos that resembled glowing signs on buildings and, occasionally, squeezing images for clothing catalogues to make the models look exactly 4% thinner (I was merely following orders). Desktop computers were finally powerful enough to handle full-colour, high-resolution photos. The ability to modify images, invisibly and arbitrarily, felt revolutionary.

Today, of course, that power is available to anyone with a smartphone. Snapchat, Instagram and other apps make it easy to modify, augment and distort photographs. Celebrities get called out for ham-fisted photo-tweaking, though it mostly goes unnoticed. Chinese “meitu” apps let selfie-snappers alter their bone structure, skin tone and complexion. Syria’s government regularly fakes pictures; Iran was caught after it edited shots of a missile launch to make it look more impressive. Image manipulation is rife, and video is the next frontier: already, experimental systems can take video of someone talking, and adjust their lip movements to make them appear to say anything. Studies show that people are generally bad at spotting manipulated images. Photography’s relationship with the truth seems to have been damaged beyond repair.

Yet the modification of photographs is not new. It is, in fact, as old as photography itself. Early photographic emulsions were particularly sensitive to blue and violet light, which meant the sky came out much too dark in landscape photographs. As a result, it was common practice in the 1850s for landscape photographers to make two separate exposures, for land and sky, and then combine them into a single image in the darkroom.

Manipulating images of people was also commonplace. For decades, starting in the 1860s, one well-known visual joke – today we would call it a meme – was the “fake decapitation” image, in which someone was shown, through the magic of darkroom wizardry, holding his own disembodied head. On other occasions portraitists would fuse a sitter’s head with someone else’s body, as in the case of Abraham Lincoln. The most famous portrait of him is in fact a composite image, with the body taken from a daguerreotype of the rather more majestic John C. Calhoun, a former vice-president. When Lincoln’s head was added on, it was reversed or “flopped”, causing the mole on his right cheek to appear on his left cheek instead – a rookie error.