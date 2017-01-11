“Perhaps you have seen me before.”

I was walking through Isfahan’s Naqsh-e Jahan Square, under one of the vaulted archways that run along the sides of the bazaar, when I was stopped by a man with a grey goatee, black glasses and a bicycle. The fading sun had turned the mosaics on the walls from dove-blue to indigo. Fountains flanked the long, central pool. The grass was dark with carpets doubling as picnic blankets, upon which families ate dinner straight from copper pots. Horses, lashed to buggies, galloped around the perimeter, dodging men selling wares from their bicycles. Boys played with toy swords where, once, noblemen had played polo as the shah watched on from the balcony of his palace.

“I was on ‘The Daily Show’.” Five years ago, he told me in an accent both Persian and French, a correspondent for the show had come to ask Iranians what they thought of America. Nobody else would dare speak to a journalist, he said, but he was unafraid. “He asked me who was president – I told him, Mr Obama. He asked me who was president before…” He listed them correctly, he said, “all the way back to Watergate”. They asked him to say “Death to America” on air.

“Of course, I refused.” He bowed, seized my hand and shook it vigorously. “I wish for a better relationship between our two countries.”

He gave me his name – Ali Shariat – in case I should need a guide. “I was professor. I studied my postgraduate degrees en France. I am retired, but I am still young. Now, je suis guide.”

He cycled to the next group of tourists. He began again. “Perhaps you have heard of me…”

To be an American in Iran is to attract immediate attention. The number of tourists from the United States is rising as relations between the countries warm up, but there are still precious few of us. And Americans are subject to special restrictions. Unlike most Europeans, they must travel with a licensed guide and stick to a fixed, pre-approved itinerary. (The British are subject to restrictions, though less stringent than those on Americans.) Those of us able or willing to navigate the byzantine visa regulations then face a raft of rules more germane to the early days of the Islamic Republic than to the present. Officially, women are told to cover their wrists, their ankles and avoid speaking to strange men. These rules, I discovered, were not to be taken very seriously.

Grand bazaar The Imam Mosque at the southern end of Naqsh-e Jahan Square

I saw two Irans on my visit. First, there was the Iran of antiquity and architecture. My trip traversed every monument between Tabriz and Shiraz. We travelled from the vast ruins of 2,500-year-old Persepolis – briefly, in the time of the deposed shah, the centre of secular-leaning Persian nationalism – through the geometrical 17th-century masterpieces of Isfahan to the mid-19th century in the form of the sensual walled Shazdeh gardens outside Mahan where fountains spilled from raised platforms and the air smelled of jasmine – a blissful relief in the desert heat, all the more so when you’re sweating under a hijab.

This was the cosmopolitan Iran of the Silk Road, made manifest in mosque walls covered in Islamic calligraphy, rectangular courtyards modelled on the four elements of pre-Islamic Zoroastrian temples and meticulous miniatures that paid little attention to strict interpretations of Islam, which ban representations of people. I saw it in the dusky-rose stucco of the Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan, where the banqueting halls were decorated with shadowy cutouts of musical instruments, and in the gold domes of Isfahan’s Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, built in 1619 for Safavid royals with a secret tunnel running to the palace on the other side of the square.

On the mountain road into Isfahan, we passed encampments of Qashqai nomads, their tents overlooking enclosures of sheep and goats. This road, like many, was punctuated by regular police checkpoints. (When I hurriedly replaced my fallen headscarf at one, the police officer half-rolled his eyes: “All I care about is that you’re wearing your seatbelt,” he said.)

I had expected this Iran, but I found another one by accident, when I walked alone – leaving my tour guide to run an errand, or getting lost during designated free time – through the kind of bazaars where people went to buy conditioner instead of turquoise or carpets; or when I asked strangers for directions to pharmacies to buy hydrocortisone for the heat rash my hijab had left on my neck. It was the country of people who were as interested in me as I was in them.