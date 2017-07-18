1 GORKI LENINSKIE ESTATE
35KM ONE HOUR BY CAR
Once an aristocratic manor, the Gorki Leninskie Estate was seized after the Russian revolution in 1917 and given to Vladimir Lenin to use as his personal dacha. Following an assassination attempt and a debilitating stroke, Lenin spent most of his last years here, reading, writing and dictating orders from afar.
A museum on site has preserved that stay. Thousands of volumes from Lenin’s library stand on the shelves; his favourite blanket, a gift from his mother, lies on his bed; in the dining room you can even peek at his shopping list from October 1920. The estate itself is an example of Russian neoclassical architecture (the last tsarist-era owners had it remoulded by the prominent architect, Fyodor Schechtel, in 1914).
In a separate exhibition, you can imagine yourself in Lenin’s Kremlin office, complete with his original desk, military maps and portraits of Karl Marx. Ask the guides to open the garage out back, where they keep Lenin’s Rolls-Royce, retrofitted with treaded tyres for the Russian winter.
On the way back, refuel at the food stalls lining the newly reconstructed Danilovsky Market, the site of a minor Moscow culinary revolution. (Pro tip: Bo serves up the city’s best bowl of pho.)
Readers' comments