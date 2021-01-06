I feel bad about my lockdown

Isaac Newton famously had a good pandemic. Sent home from Cambridge University in 1665 during an outbreak of the bubonic plague, he moved back to his childhood home in Lincolnshire, where he invented calculus and discovered universal gravity.

Newton’s breakthroughs are a high bar. But with vaccinations now under way and the end of lockdowns almost in sight, it’s fair to start doing some personal accounting for this year of the coronavirus. Children from the first-world-war era were supposed to ask their fathers, “Daddy, what did YOU do in the Great War?” Soon we’ll be asking each other, “What did you do in the pandemic?”

Certain categories of people needn’t worry, because they’re moral miles ahead of the rest of us: nurses and doctors, vaccine researchers, cleaners, carers, elderly people isolated in care homes, teachers, supermarket cashiers, plumbers and anyone who delivers anything. One extraordinarily productive intensive-care doctor I heard about didn’t just save lives – he also got a book deal.

Then there’s a privileged, third tier of humanity that includes people like me: those in creative or semi-creative fields who used to spend most days working at home anyway. Freed from the distractions of attending dinner parties and in-person conferences, we could have used the long months of lockdowns to accomplish almost anything.

Some did. My heart leapt at David Hockney’s lush series of paintings and iPad drawings, inspired by the garden in Normandy where he was quarantined. I’ve marvelled at the dancers, photographers, chefs and composers who’ve seized on the strangeness of orders to stay at home and make exciting new work.

I confess to feeling pangs at some of this relentless productivity. Back in July, I had a jolt of jealousy when I learned that Zadie Smith had already published a book of essays about 2020 and her time in quarantine. (When my copy arrived, I was relieved to see that it was just 82 pages, and that it had a long section on getting backrubs.) My own husband has just sent off the manuscript for his new book and I’m pretty sure covid-19 will be in the acknowledgments. “I couldn’t have done it without the pandemic,” he told me.

I’ve managed to work a bit over the past nine months, but I’ve also spent whole weeks in a state of about-to-write, or puzzling over a half-finished article. It has often felt like being caught in that logic puzzle from Ancient Greece where a runner can never reach the finish line because she keeps running halfway to it, and then halfway again, ad infinitum. Often I’ve been beset by a gummy, slow-motion feeling that saps my self-confidence and makes me puzzle over another logical conundrum: how little can I write and still claim to be “a writer”?

I’m not alone. It’s a challenge to summon new ideas when real life feels like science fiction. “Did I really ever write stuff? That wasn’t terrible? Truly?” Anne Thériault, a Canadian writer, wondered on Twitter recently. “Seems unreal since what little I can coax out of myself these days is hot poubelle.”

Some artists stalled by the pandemic insist that not working is productive. A French novelist told me that she had “no brain” for months of confinement. But “it’s very important to do nothing,” she explained. “The key to life as a creative person is to do nothing on the couch. Because when you do nothing, that’s when ideas come.”

There are plenty of good excuses for failing to thrive in 2020. Uncertainty is stressful. Even introverts wither without human contact. Anyone with small children is off the hook. Friends in America spent months just worrying about the election. I’m also sympathetic to the feminist critique: women have disproportionately sacrificed their careers to do endless rounds of shopping, cooking and washing up.

Some people compensated by getting serious about their hobbies. One friend of mine is working his way through Bach’s “Allemande” on the guitar. Another listened to a 20-part lecture series on art history, and is thrilled that, in her 50s, she finally knows how to look at a painting. I read about a woman who learned Danish so she could watch her favourite TV shows without needing to read the subtitles.

Others focused on fitness. Health apps report surges in the length and intensity of their users’ workouts. Several female friends of mine have shrunk a dress size or two, thanks to endless sessions of Zoom yoga. I predict that a whole cohort of middle-aged men will emerge from lockdown with “pandemic abs” – what the French call a tablette de chocolat.

If I don’t count my professional and creative failures, my pandemic has been OK . I’m grateful that people close to me are healthy. I’ve learned to use a power drill and to coo politely over people’s new pets. There have been moments of joy: giving my husband a haircut; turning my once-barren balcony into a garden. (One of my biggest pandemic take-aways is that it’s possible to have a personal relationship with plants.)

But in the final accounting of our achievements, self-care and ostentatious displays of domesticity won’t count for much. We don’t remember how long a Renaissance painter could hold the plank position, or that a great novelist could also bake a perfect sourdough. It’s probably too late for me to make a Newtonian breakthrough. Perhaps we supporting actors will get some credit for obediently staying home and not making things worse. As the new year arrives, I’m mostly bracing for the coming rush of how-I-spent-my-lockdown memoirs, and starting to fret about the post-corona era. Once the virus is gone, I’ll have no excuse for not doing anything.•

ILLUSTRATIONS: MATTHEW RICHARDSON