Celestial watches

If ever you are invited to high table at Christ Church College, Oxford, you can afford to be a little late. The dinner gong chimes at 7.15pm – just as university statutes dictate. University statutes are completely silent on what “7.15pm” actually means, though. So Christ Church, a college for which the Gregorian calendar is a historically recent innovation, is still reserving judgment on whether this newfangled Greenwich Mean Time will catch on – and runs five minutes late, on Oxford Time.

If ever you are invited to celebrate complines with the monks of Mount Athos, you might have to be more careful about timekeeping. On this forested peninsula in Greece, Orthodox Christianity’s version of the Vatican, the hour depends on the season. Athos runs on Byzantine time, with the clock reset at dawn each day – here they dismiss other systems as “cosmic time”.

Time, once, was not the tick that tocked in unison in the world’s financial centres, or was sent to our phones in uniform beats from orbiting GPS satellites. Time, once, was a marketplace. More than that, it was a market where you could be a customer for many different kinds of time, at the same time. Now watches are starting to reflect this once more.

Even until recently, when sailors navigated across the Atlantic Ocean, they needed three means of timekeeping. The position of the sun would tell the local time by day, the solar time. The stars would tell a different local time by night, sidereal time. And, so they could use these two times to tell where they were, a clock on board would carry the local time of the home port, set in relation to Greenwich Mean Time. Tables in the nautical almanac, different for each day of the year, told sailors how to convert between them.

A few high-end watches are embracing this plurality again. Blancpain’s Le Brassus Equation du Temps Marchante shows solar time, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Grande Tradition Grande Complication shows the 23hr 56min passage of the sidereal day, the Bovet Récital 20 Astérium includes the position of the constellations too, their passage across the heavens once tracked by desert travellers.

To what end? In these days of GPS they are, if nothing else, a reminder that time is as much a philosophical construction as a physical reality. “What then is time?” Saint Augustine asked nearly two millennia ago. “If no one asks me, I know what it is. If I wish to explain it to him who asks, I do not know.”

Quarter past Saggitarius Reine de Naples 8999 Grand Complication in 18k white gold with diamonds, Breguet, £169,000/$225,200