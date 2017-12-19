Colour revolutions

Another reason for surging prices is that Gemfields has started to consolidate a fragmented and largely artisanal mining industry – trying to do for coloured stones what De Beers did for diamonds. After buying the world’s largest emerald mine and biggest ruby deposit, it now accounts for 30-40% of the world’s supply of these two gems. This has allowed it to ensure a steady supply of stones to jewellers and also given it an incentive to invest in marketing them.

The company now spends about 15% of its revenue marketing the stones. The impact is evident in the price of top-notch emeralds coming out of its mines, which has risen from about $4 per carat in 2009 to $70 last year. “We are trying to rebuild one of the world’s greatest industries,” says Harebottle. Among other investments his company bought Fabergé, a jeweller, to promote designs incorporating coloured gemstones.

Such efforts have been paying off, with almost all of the main houses expanding their lines. One jewellery firm with a long history of using coloured gemstones is Tiffany & Co. It helped develop the market for kunzite, a gem discovered in 1902 and named after its most famous gemologist, as well, more recently, as tanzanite, a gem discovered half a century ago in east Africa. Tiffany has seen “an intensely growing appetite for coloured gemstones,” says Melvyn Kirtley, the company’s chief gemologist.

New designs and techniques of working coloured jewels are also whetting customers’ appetites. Pre-eminent among the innovators is Albert Boghossian, a Lebanese-born Swiss jeweller whose nephew marks the sixth generation to enter the family business. Speaking in subdued tones and followed by an assistant who anxiously snatches and locks away jewels he has absent-mindedly left on this counter or that, he traces the evolution of the techniques his firm is pioneering. From one glass case he takes a flower carved from turquoise that is inlaid with diamonds, from another a sapphire carved into a bed of light blue chalcedony. Or take the work of Marco Bicego, an Italian jeweller who has been experimenting with unusual combinations that include green, grey and brown rough diamonds.